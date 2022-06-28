Teachers junk revised Kannada textbooks

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: As the textbook revision controversy continues to simmer, another issue has come to light: Kannada teachers of CBSE and ICSE schools are not keen to teach students the revised chapters in Kannada textbooks. The schools, which follow the state’s prescribed Kannada textbooks, are stapling the revised/new chapters introduced in Kannada textbooks, starting from Grade-5. Along with the new textbook, many schools have also handed over photocopies of old chapters from last year’s textbooks of the same grade. The photocopies have been handed over with a communication to students and parents that the revised chapters will not be taught to children this academic year.

Some parents state this will only add to confusion among children. “Students of junior grades have the tendency to misplace photocopies. It also seems like the schools and teachers are doing to protest against the government’s decision, and are unhappy with the revision,” said Nupur K, parent of a Grade-6 student.

Divya P, a Kannada teacher of a CBSE school, said: “Since the new chapters are not suitable for children, we’ve decided not to teach them. Also, we have prepared for the academic year so going through the new chapters now will not be possible as the academic year has started and all teachers are burdened with work. If students still wish to read them, they can do it later.” A senior department official said they will have to look into the issue as private schools chalk out their own syllabus.

Primary Education Minister B C Nagesh told TNIE scho­ols cannot go against the prescribed textbook. A check will be done and those found violating government orders will be dealt with sternly, and the schools would be closed down, he asserted.