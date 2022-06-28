Textbook panel chairman should not have left or right ideology: Seer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vokkaliga seer Nanjavaduta Swamiji of Spatikapuri mutt slammed the state government regarding the appointment of school textbook revision committee chairperson during Kempegowda Jayanthi celebrations in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai. “The government should not appoint a person with either right or left ideology as the chairman of the textbook revision committee,” he said.

He slammed the government for appointing Rohith Chakratheertha as chairman and said, “The chairman should have a straight mindset and knowledgable. Whatever government prescribes, children study. This is why the committee and the chairman’s vision is important.”

He suggested that the state government introduce Kempegowda lessons from LKG to PG, and pointed out Chakratheertha’s post which has drawn flak. “How can one compare Kannada flag to the shorts, and how can the government appoint such a person for such a responsible task,’’ he asked. The state government should rename Namma Metro as Namma Kempegowda Metro, he said.

Seer also urged the CM to take necessary measures to uphold the dignity of social reformers like Basavanna, BR Ambedkar, Kempegowda and Kuvempu in the textbooks. Pointing to the controversies over Basavanna and Kuvempu, he said, “There is a hidden agenda to divide Veershaiva and Vokkaligas, two major communities in Karnataka.’’