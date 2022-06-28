Water-saving initiative in Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office cut bills by over 20 per cent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A simple technique adopted by the Police Commissioner's office recently for 90 taps in its premises has helped it cut water consumption by 20 per cent. This in turn has helped it save Rs 39,280 on its monthly water bill.

The simple technique of substituting the filter in a tap with an aerator has helped the office save an average of 349 litres per individual during the month of May, the bills of which were received in June.

Nisha James, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Administration, told The New Indian Express, "Following the success registered at the Police Commissioner office, we now plan to emulate it at all our 23 DCP offices in the City. We are also encouraging families of our staff residing in our quarters to adopt it by creating awareness about it as it would save water and reduce their bills too."

Nagaraj Kanikar, Estate-in-Charge, said that it cost them just Rs 68 per tap to install the aerator, resulting in a total expense of Rs 6,120 for the 90 taps. Data reveals the water consumption in April (reflected in the bill in May) was 17.29 lakh litres and the bill was Rs 1,90,846. Post-adoption of the water-saving technique, the consumption for May (in June bill) dropped to 13.86 lakh litres and the bill was Rs 1,49,671.

The department availed the services of an HSR Layout-based firm, EverythingECO Enviro Solutions Pvt Ltd. Its Director Karun C Kanavi, said, "The water flow per minute in a regular tap is generally 10 litres per minute and sometimes touches 13 or 14 litres. Installation of an aerator brings down the flow to just 3 litres per minute. The water in any flowing tap gets saved by 50% or even more."

Former IT professional Lalithamba B V, who partnered in the exercise, said, "Unlike in the case of water-saving techniques like installation of Sewage Treatment Plant or others which require space and costs a bit, this is economical and the Return on Investment can be obtained in a few months."