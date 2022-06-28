STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘World accepting Modi’s leadership’: Bommai

Published: 28th June 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “PM Modi did not do power politics, instead he did people’s politics by exercising power for the people, and his name will be etched in history,” CM Basavaraj Bommai said here on Monday. He was speaking at the launch of ‘Modi@20, Dreams Meet Delivery’, a compilation of write-ups on PM Narendra Modi by intellectuals, experts and achievers analysing his political career of 25 years at Ravindra Kalakshetra.

Chronicling Modi’s achievements, Bommai said the government will have the book translated into Kannada and distributed widely to Kannadigas.   He claimed that India was ridden with scams and heading towards an anarchist state when Modi became the prime minister and took the country in a better direction. “If the country has got an opportunity to host the G20 summit, it is because the world is accepting Modi’s leadership; 80 per cent of the world’s GDP is with these 20 nations,’’ he said.

CM Basavaraj Bommai and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the ‘Modi@20, Dreams Meet Delivery’ book launch in Bengaluru.(Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Listing out the Central programmes launched -- from Swachh Bharat to tap water in every household -- Bommai said Modi is executing the principle of equity, propagated by Mahatma Gandhil. “During his tenure, the country could win more medals in the Olympics as he encouraged sports by launching Khelo India and Jeeto India programmes,” he claimed.

Thaawarchand Gehlot, who had worked in Modi’s cabinet, observed that since the country is in the safe hands of the PM, the people need not worry about security. “The abolition of triple talaq, demonetisation of currency helped the country tread a path of progress. Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir assured the country of sec­urity,” he rema­rked.

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, who contributed her piece, ‘Then come the winds of change’ clarified that though she didn’t know the style of functioning of Modi or worked with him, she was approached by the editors of the book. So I chose to write about the change that has happened among the womenfolk in the country over the past two decades,” she said. The book also has write-ups from Dr Devi Shetty, who was all praise for Modi for a massive vaccination drive, and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani who appreciated Modi for giving a push to UPI after 2016, by using Aadhaar UIDAI. 

