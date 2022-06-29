STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 ‘illegal’ resorts sealed in Hampi

After shutting down the island resorts last year, the administration had promised to find a suitable alternative site where resorts can be built, but no development has taken place in this regard.

Published: 29th June 2022 03:07 AM

Cultural monuments at Hampi. (File Photo)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE : In a major crackdown, the Vijayanagara district administration has sealed 16 resorts around Hampi saying they were running illegally. Citing rules and recommendations from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and UNESCO, the administration issued an order in this regard last week. But this has not gone well with the resort operators who are calling it an anti-tourism act by the administration.

The order was issued by Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA). It may be recalled that in 2021, about 40 resorts that were operating on Virupapur Gaddi (island) in Anegundi of Koppal were shut down.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, HWHAMA Commissioner Siddarameshwara said the resorts which have been sealed were running without any legal permission. “The permission from the authority is a must as it’s a UNESCO protected area. Any kind of construction within a radius of 20 km is banned as per the rules,” he said.

After shutting down the island resorts last year, the administration had promised to find a suitable alternative site where resorts can be built, but no development has taken place in this regard, say resort owners. “Tourism minister Anand Singh is aware of the issue and he had asked the administration to find the alternative site soon, but nothing has been done,” a resort owner said.

Another resort operator from Anegundi pointed out that tourists like to stay close to Hampi and business had just started to pick up after a two-year pandemic period. “There are no illegalities and many resorts have temporary structures to cater to the needs of tourists. If the tourism facilities are removed, how will tourism improve or benefit the locals?” he asked.

Comments

