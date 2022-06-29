Mild tremors felt in parts of Kodagu district

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Kodagu district on Tuesday morning and evening. Tremors were felt across Karike, Cheyyandane, Ballamavati, Vanachal, Peraje, Heravanadu, Yavakapadi - all in Madikeri taluk around 7.45 am. Thora in Virajpet taluk also witnessed mild tremors.

Between 4.30 pm and 4.40 pm, a few residents of Karike and Peraje reported they experienced tremors. Residents said they heard a loud sound from under the earth followed by tremors. “I was sitting on a rock at a rubber estate and it felt as if the rock had sunk into the earth a few inches,” said Sudha, a resident of Chembu village on the Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Committee (KSNDC) release said an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude epicentered 5.2 km northwest of Chembu village in Madikeri taluk was recorded. Tremors were felt in several places within a radius of 40 km to 50 km from the epicentre. “We cannot determine the nature of the quake without a survey. The soil might have lost its bonding capacity due to rainfall,” a scientist of the KSNDMC said.