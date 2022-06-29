Opposition attacks state government over power tariff hike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition parties on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the state government for increasing the power tariff. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, “BJP is trying to rip off the common man. The tariff hike is coming at a time when people are bearing the brunt of inflation and fuel price hike. This is the price people have to pay for BJP’s inefficiency. Power tariffs were hiked in April and it has not even been three months. This hike spree will burden the common man. Incomes of many families are going down because of employment issues, while prices of essentials are going up. I urge the government to roll back the hike.’’

JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “Karnataka polls are months away, yet the prices are galloping northwards. Is the government planning to bring down the tariffs during the polls to benefit from the goodwill? Is it part of a new strategy of price adjustment?” He said BJP serves the interests of the rich and not poor. In a series of tweets, he said, “We have received excellent rain in the state and consequently all the reservoirs are full. Power generation is also good. The government itself is saying that there is surplus power. Yet there is a price hike. What can be the motive behind this?’’

He said customers who consume just 100 units per month will have to pay higher bills. “Should the poor and middle class rot in the dark without power? Is this what it means to give a new momentum to the entire nation through the Gati Shakti scheme? People are aware of the inefficiency of the energy department and its inability to prevent power thefts and losses in transmission and distribution.

This is an attempt to impose that burden on the people and further exploit the people who have already been looted due to the hike in petrol and diesel prices.” He said the government that does not provide quality, regular electricity to rural areas has no moral right to hike power tariff. If it is increased, he will hit the streets and start a people’s movement against price hike, he added.