STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Opposition attacks state government over power tariff hike

JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “Karnataka polls are months away, yet the prices are galloping northwards. Is the government planning to bring down the tariffs during the polls to benefit?"

Published: 29th June 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition parties on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the state government for increasing the power tariff. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, “BJP is trying to rip off the common man. The tariff hike is coming at a time when people are bearing the brunt of inflation and fuel price hike. This is the price people have to pay for BJP’s inefficiency. Power tariffs were hiked in April and it has not even been three months. This hike spree will burden the common man. Incomes of many families are going down because of employment issues, while prices of essentials are going up. I urge the government to roll back the hike.’’  

JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “Karnataka polls are months away, yet the prices are galloping northwards. Is the government planning to bring down the tariffs during the polls to benefit from the goodwill? Is it part of a new strategy of price adjustment?” He said BJP serves the interests of the rich and not poor. In a series of tweets, he said, “We have received excellent rain in the state and consequently all the reservoirs are full. Power generation is also good. The government itself is saying that there is surplus power. Yet there is a price hike. What can be the motive behind this?’’

He said customers who consume just 100 units per month will have to pay higher bills. “Should the poor and middle class rot in the dark without power? Is this what it means to give a new momentum to the entire nation  through the Gati Shakti scheme? People are aware of the inefficiency of the energy department and its inability to prevent power thefts and losses in transmission and distribution.

This is an attempt to impose that burden on the people and further exploit the people who have already been looted due to the hike in petrol and diesel prices.” He said the government that does not provide quality, regular electricity to rural areas has no moral right to hike power tariff. If it is increased, he will hit the streets and start a people’s movement against price hike, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition Power Tarrif Congress Legislature Party Siddaramaiah BJP Hike Polls
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp