Shivakumar, Siddramaiah discuss 2023 poll strategy with Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday evening held a meeting with the state Congress president DK Shivakumar and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah to discuss the party’s strategy for the 2023 assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah had a detailed discussions on the party’s election strategy and a presentation was also made during the meeting, sources said. Apart from highlighting the failures of the BJP government in the state and at the Centre, the focus will be on mobilizing party workers, and emphasise on ensuring the unity among party leaders on various levels, the sources added.

After the party’s Chintan Shibira in Udaipur, Rajasthan the state Congress unit is holding brainstorming sessions at district level and also planning to take out padayatras in districts from August 9 to 15 to expose the BJP government’s failures. “Surveys by all three parties are favouring the Congress, and we need to maintain the same momentum and avoid differences among leaders,” sources said.

The party sources scotched speculations that Rahul Gandhi had called Shivakumar and Siddramaiah for a meeting to stamp out differences between the two leaders. “There are no differences between the two leaders. All issues have been discussed, and resolved earlier and now everyone is working as one strong unit,” sources said. The party is ready to face the assembly elections anytime, but the government is not ready to hold the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections fearing its weaknesses, said a Congress leader.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed and Opposition Leader in the State Legislative Council BK Hariprasad held a meeting with senior leaders of the Digvijay Singh committee on the preparations for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra starting from October 2. “We are making all preparations for the six-month yatra from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari,” Ahmed said.

HAD A FRUITFUL DISCUSSION, SAYS RAHUL

“Along with KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala met senior leaders from Karnataka Congress, Siddaramaiah & DK Shiva­kumar. We had fruitful discussions on the party’s preparations, campaigns and strategy for the forthcoming assembly elections in Karnataka,” said Rahul Gandhi on Facebook.