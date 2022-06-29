Union ministry seeks details of 40 per cent commission scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a fresh development in allegations by contractors against the state government that they have to pay 40 per cent commission to get projects sanctioned, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought documents from the Karnataka Contractors’ Association, said its president Kempanna here on Tuesday. Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar, too, confirmed it in Shivamogga, saying it is a good move by the central government to probe the controversy.

Kempanna told The New Indian Express that when he was in Mysuru on Friday, some officials claiming to be from the Union Home Department had visited his office in Chamarajpet. “Our staff asked for their identities and took photos of their ID cards. I told them I will meet them today. They said they will let me know where to come with the documents by 11.30 am today. But since the news was out, they changed their plans and told me they will contact me later,” he added.

It was initially reported that the Prime Minister’s Office is monitoring the case and some officials from the PMO called Kempanna seeking details. But Kempanna said he was contacted only by Home Department officials.A few months ago, the suicide of Belagavi-based civil contractor Santosh Patil in Udupi alleging a former minister’s role in the commission scam had put the BJP government in a tight spot.

The issue became a fodder for the opposition, which staged protests seeking immediate sacking of RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa. Following pressure from the high command, the minister stepped down later.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had alleged that Kempanna was making false accusations regarding health department works in his constituency and he would file a defamation case. “I am still waiting for Sudhakar to file the defamation case. If he does, I will release all the proof,” Kempanna said.