When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Ashwini M Sripad

BENGALURU: Amid the hectic political schedule, former CM BS Yediyurappa is on travelling mode. After he resigned from the top job, he is on a foreign trip spree and in the last 10 months, he has been to at least four countries including European nations. At present, he is travelling with his family to one of those nations. Yediyurappa, who resigned from the CM’s post in July 2021, has been on foreign trips whenever he gets time out of his schedule.

In 1972, he started his political career from Shikaripura Town Municipality. “He has been in politics for over half a century. All these years he has covered the length and breath of Karnataka to bolster the party and then as the CM. Now to strengthen party base, his travelling is limited to Karnataka. Now that he has time, he is touring with his family and spending time with them,’’ said a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

In 2011 when he stepped down as CM, he had gone to Mauritius with his family.In the last few months, he travelled to a few countries including the Maldives and UAE. He had left for the Maldives in August just a couple of weeks after he had resigned. Meanwhile, he travelled to the UAE twice when he was invited by the Kannada Association. He had skipped BJP’s executive meeting held in Karnataka.

Now, Yediyurappa with his entire family comprising his son BY Vijayendra, daughters-in-law, daughters, sons-in-law grandchildren and others is travelling, and left Bengaluru soon after PM Narendra Modi departed. He will return by July 1. Sources said the trip to Europe was long pending. “It was his desire to visit Basaveshwara statue in London”. He will tour the UK and Germany.