25 BJP MPs to strengthen Karnataka Assembly constituencies

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP, which already has a formidable party organisation across the state, right up to the grassroots level, is looking at another strategy to strengthen its Assembly constituencies as the state is going to the polls in about eight months. The party has tasked each of its 25 MPs to make exhaustive notes on Assembly constituencies coming under their jurisdiction and to work towards strengthening them if found weak.

The MPs are being roped in as they are relatively free now. Sources said the party is confident of about 100 Assembly segments, but they need to work effectively in the remaining 124 seats. The strategy is to reach out to the last voter and ensure the party’s presence in each constituency where MPs would be of help.

The focus areas are Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, Hassan, Mysuru and Chikkaballapuru districts, where the party seeks to make a bigger impact. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said, “My constituency has five seats and I have to work on the segments that are not represented by our party MLAs. Our organisation is strong at booth levels, even in the segments that do not have our legislators. We are ready for polls anytime. MPs are taking more responsibility where we do not have elected MLAs. Party MLCs too are being roped in.”

In Bengaluru Rural, Hassan and Mandya, where the party does not have MPs, party office-bearers, MLCs and others are roped in. Party General Secretary Ravi Kumar said, “The idea is to involve the MPs in a greater measure and with that the party will benefit.’’

Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra said, “It is an excellent initiative considering the MPs will have time on their hands. The MPs will help strengthen the party in weak Assembly segments.’’ Independent Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of former MPM H Ambareesh said, “Being an independent MP, I do not have any information on this and I can’t really comment.’’