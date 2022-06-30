Heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy commissioner declares holiday

By Express News Service

Following heavy rains across Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV on Thursday declared holiday for those students who could not reach their schools. The meteorological department has declared Orange alert in Dakshina Kannada today.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV said that following heavy rains, he has directed the officials to take all precautions if students have already reached the schools in the district. "Holiday has been declared for students who are unable to reach their schools. In Taluks, I have asked the tahsildars and Block Education officers to assess the situation today and take a call," he said.

He however clarified that the schools need not send the students back if they have already reached the school and there is no need to close the classrooms. So far no damage has been reported due to heavy rains in the district.