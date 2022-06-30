STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy commissioner declares holiday

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV said that following heavy rains, he has directed the officials to take all precautions if students have already reached the schools in the district.

Published: 30th June 2022 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Rain, Kerala Monsoon

Representational Image. (File Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

Following heavy rains across Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV on Thursday declared holiday for those students who could not reach their schools. The meteorological department has declared Orange alert in Dakshina Kannada today.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV said that following heavy rains, he has directed the officials to take all precautions if students have already reached the schools in the district. "Holiday has been declared for students who are unable to reach their schools. In Taluks, I have asked the tahsildars and Block Education officers to assess the situation today and take a call," he said.

He however clarified that the schools need not send the students back if they have already reached the school and there is no need to close the classrooms. So far no damage has been reported due to heavy rains in the district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada district Rain holiday
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: All eyes on Raj Bhavan for next government formation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Active COVID-19 cases cross one lakh mark
Former MLA Dibakar Hansda at Midnapore Medical College Hospital | Express
Kolkata: No hospital bed available, former CPI-M MLA Dibakar Hansda lies on floor
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Continue GST compensation for 5 years, Chhattisgarh asks Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp