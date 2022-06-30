STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JDS likely to support NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu

Kumaraswamy termed Murmu’s achievements as an inspiration for others.

NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular)is likely to support the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the presidentialelections Droupadi Murmu.JDS leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that Murmu had spoken to former Prime Minister and party supremo HD Deve Gowda twice over phone. She even wanted to visit Bengaluru to meet Gowda and seek his support, Kumaraswamy added.

“She has already got the support required to win. But despite that she has sought our support which shows her magnanimity,” the JDS leader said indicating that the regional party will extend its support to the former Jharkhand Governor in the presidential elections. Kumaraswamy termed Murmu’s achievements as an inspiration for others.

“It is not the question of  Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party or party politics... JDS should not be called as the BJP’s B-team for the decision we have taken with respect to the presidential elections,” he added.  
The Congress had accused the JDS of having a tacit understanding with the BJP in the 2019 Assembly polls and called it the B-team of the ruling party, a charge rubbished by the JDS.

