CT Ravi’s tweet on Zubair and Rahul draws ire

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, in charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday tweeted, “If Zubair is a journalist, then Rahul Gandhi is a nationalist.” His tweet drew angry reactions on social media sites as many were indignant that after arresting Zubair on flimsy grounds, BJP is speaking derogatorily of him.

Taking objection to the comment on Rahul, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre said, “Rahul Gandhi’s great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru spent about 3,200 days in prison, Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi were martyred. What is CT Ravi’s contribution? Let him introspect.’’

Activist and advocate Vinay Srinivasa said, “Zubair and Alt News have been busting fake news and reporting on hate speech from across the nation. Fact-checking websites are important across the world for democracy to sustain. As citizens we have a right to to the truth and accurate information. Alt News is an organisation devoted to fact checking. To belittle Zubair is to belittle the fight against fake news and hate speech.”

Activist Maitreyi Krishnan said, “This is a government that thrives on fake news and hate speech. Zubair’s arrest is an attempt to stifle any form of dissent and is an assault on our constitutional values.’’

ZUBAIR TO BE BROUGHT TO B’LURU TODAY

Bengaluru: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who was arrested on June 27 by the special cell of the Delhi police, will be brought to Bengaluru on Thursday, said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO), Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Zubair is a resident of Bengaluru. The Delhi police will bring him to the city to recover his mobile phone and laptop, which he had allegedly used for posting on Twitter. Zubair was arrested on charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiments following a complaint by a social media user.