Shocking: Karnataka man kills daughters, drives around with their bodies entire night

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: In a gruesome incident a man murdered his two daughters and surrendered before the police in the city on Tuesday.The deceased have been identified as Soni (11) and Mayuri (9) daughters of Lakshmikanth the accused. According to police sources, Lakshmikanth who is an auto driver and resident of Bovigalli locality in the city took his two daughters in his autorikshaw and strangulated them to death near a garden situated in the Veerendra Patil Extension area on Tuesday late evening.

Befuddled, he later drove around various localities along with the bodies throughout the night and returned home on Wednesday. Surprisingly, two other children were at home and were spared from his barbaric act. He later drove to the police station along with the bodies and two other children, before surrendering to them. Police sources Lakshmikant was depressed after his wife eloped with her lover about four months ago. Four days back Lakshmikant brought his four children from their grandmother’s house and made them feel happy.

On Tuesday late evening, he took Soni and Mayuri along with him and killed them. On Wednesday afternoon he took the bodies and two other children - son Navit and daughter Shreya and surrendered before the police.

He requested the police to take care of Navit and Shreya. Mahatma Basaveshwara Police registered a case and arrested Lakshmikant.