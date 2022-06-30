STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shocking: Karnataka man kills daughters, drives around with their bodies entire night

In a gruesome incident a man murdered his two daughters and surrendered before the police in the city on Tuesday.

Published: 30th June 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: In a gruesome incident a man murdered his two daughters and surrendered before the police in the city on Tuesday.The deceased have been identified as Soni (11) and Mayuri (9) daughters of Lakshmikanth the accused. According to police sources, Lakshmikanth who is an auto driver and resident of Bovigalli locality in the city took his two daughters in his autorikshaw and strangulated them to death near a garden situated in the Veerendra Patil Extension area on Tuesday late evening.

Befuddled, he later drove around various localities along with the bodies throughout the night and returned home on Wednesday. Surprisingly, two other children were at home and were spared from his barbaric act. He later drove to the police station along with the bodies and two other children, before surrendering to them. Police sources Lakshmikant was depressed after his wife eloped with her lover about four months ago. Four days back Lakshmikant brought his four children from their grandmother’s house and made them feel happy.

On Tuesday late evening, he took Soni and Mayuri along with him and killed them. On Wednesday afternoon he took the bodies and two other children - son Navit and daughter Shreya and surrendered before the police.

He requested the police to take care of Navit and Shreya. Mahatma Basaveshwara Police registered a case and arrested Lakshmikant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Kalaburagi Karnataka
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: All eyes on Raj Bhavan for next government formation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Active COVID-19 cases cross one lakh mark
Former MLA Dibakar Hansda at Midnapore Medical College Hospital | Express
Kolkata: No hospital bed available, former CPI-M MLA Dibakar Hansda lies on floor
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Continue GST compensation for 5 years, Chhattisgarh asks Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp