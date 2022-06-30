Textbook revision: Bunts outraged at removal of poet Kinhanna Rai’s content

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Bunts Alias Nadavara Mathr Sangha, an umbrella body of Bunt associations, has taken strong objection to the removal of content of poet Kayyara Kinhanna Rai from the ‘Karnataka Unification and Border Disputes’ chapter in Class 7 Social Science textbook.

At a press meet here on Wednesday, Sangha president Maladi Ajit Kumar Rai and the late poet’s son, Dr Prasanna Rai, termed the omission an insult to the great personality and urged the government to immediately restore the content related to the poet in the chapter.

“Kinhanna Rai was not only a poet or writer, but had also contributed immensely to various fields like education and journalism. He was in the forefront of the Karnataka unification movement and strived to include Kasaragod in Karnataka. He was the president of 66th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana,” said Ajith Kumar Rai. Terming the removal of his name from the textbook an insult to the whole Bunt community, Rai said if the content is not restored, they will hold protests across the country.