Yadgir: Two killed, hurt as kin sets home afire

In a shocking incident, two people died and two others suffered severe burn injuries when their relative set a house ablaze at Narayanapur village of Yadgir district on Wednesday.

Published: 30th June 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

YADGIR: In a shocking incident, two people died and two others suffered severe burn injuries when their relative set a house ablaze at Narayanapur village of Yadgir district on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Nagappa, son of Chennappa Hagaragonda, and Sharanappa Saroor. The accused, who also goes by the name Sharanappa, has been arrested. He is a mechanic from Lingsugur of Raichur taluk and was residing at Narayanpur village of Yadgir district.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Vedamurthy, Sharanappa and his wife Huligemma were not on good terms since 14 months and were living separately. Sharanappa was insisting on a divorce but his wife did not agree. An angry Sharanappa invited his father-in-law and three other relatives of his wife from Muddebihal to his house in Narayanapur on the pretext of holding talks to settle the dispute with his wife.

The discussions took an ugly turn and Sharanappa, in a fit of rage, poured petrol inside the room and set it ablaze. He locked the door of the house from outside before fleeing. After hearing the cries of the victims, neighbours rushed in and shifted them out of the burning house.

While Nagappa succumbed to his burn injuries on the spot, the others identified as Sidramappa Mural, Muttappa Mural and Sharanappa Saroor, who sustained grievous burns were taken to a government hospital in Lingsugur. Sharanappa Saroor succumbed to his injuries in the evening.

