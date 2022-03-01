FIR against DKS, Siddaramaiah, over Mekedatu padyatra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ramanagara police on Monday registered FIRs against senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah and 34 others, including actors Sadhu Kokila and Prem, for taking part in the party’s Mekedatu padayatra in violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The FIR was registered at Ijoor police station based on a complaint filed by Ramanagara Tahsildar M Vijayakumar. The FIR has also named KPCC working presidents Ramalinga Reddy, Dhruvanarayan, Saleem Ahmed, and Eshwar Khandre, Karanataka Youth Congress president Mohammed Nalapad Haris, Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, former ministers MB Patil, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi, and HK Patil and Congress leaders Laxmi Hebbalkar, BK Hariprasad, Dinesh Gooligowda, Motamma, N Chaluvaraya Swamy and others.

According to the FIR, a case has been filed against them under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act for the padayatra held on Sunday. The prevailing Covid-19 norms carry a ban on rallies, dharnas and protests till the midnight of February 28.

Meanwhile, JDS MLA from Gubbi Srinivas was seen in the padayatra. He met Shivakumar and others, but did not proceed with them in the padayatra on Monday. Meanwhile, the padayatra reached Kengeri on Monday evening. For the next three days, the foot march will be taken out across Bengaluru and conclude at the National College Grounds on Thursday. As a result, traffic in the city is likely to be hit.

On Tuesday, the padayatra will be begin from Poornima Convention Centre near Jnanabharathi junction and then proceed towards Rajarajeshwari Nagar gate, Nayandahalli junction, Kathriguppe, Kaderanahalli Cross, Banashanakri temple and Jayadeva junction.

On Wednesday, they will start from Forum Mall, Koramangala and proceed towards Vivek Nagar bridge, Infant Jesus Church, Hosmat Circle, Richmond Road, Trinity Circle, Nadidurga Road and JC Nagar police station and end near TV tower.

DKS the pilgrim

DK Shivakumar has also been visiting various places of worship during the padayatra. On Sunday, he visited the Chamundeshwari temple in Ramanagara. He also visited Kalabairaveshwara temple near BGS and Peeran Shah Vali Dargah. On Monday, he visited Anjaneyaswamy temple in Bananduru.