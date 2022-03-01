STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab row: 43 students boycott classes, 10 miss practical exams in Shivamogga

Incidents of boycotting exams were noticed at DVS PU College and Sarvodaya College in the city as well, Kagalkar added. 

Students walk out of an aided college in Shivamogga on Monday | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  A total of 43 Muslim students boycotted classes and 10 students also missed their II PU practical exams in Shivamogga district on Monday, after they were denied entry into their colleges for wearing hijab, according to data obtained from the Education Department. Practical exams were being held for the II PU on Monday.

Deputy Director of Pre-University Education (DDPU) Nagaraj Kagalkar said that 15 students from Bhadravathi Newtown Girls College and 28 students from Girls PU College, Shiralakoppa, have boycotted classes after they were denied entry for wearing hijab. A total of 10 students have boycotted and missed their II PU practical exams. Incidents of boycotting exams were noticed at DVS PU College and Sarvodaya College in the city as well, Kagalkar added. 

