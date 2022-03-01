STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hoping to revive party fortunes, JDS Gen-Z embark on own tours

Party workers feel that the young leaders of the party should take the lead and relieve the old guard, HD Kumaraswamy and veteran leader HD Deve Gowda, who is now 89 years old.

Published: 01st March 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Nikhil Kumaraswamy (left) and Prajwal Revanna | FILE

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the Congress padayatra gathering momentum ahead of the BBMP and Assembly election, the grandsons of JDS patriarch and former PM HD Deve Gowda have embarked on pilgrimages, apparently praying for the revival of their party’s fortunes.

HD Revanna’s son Prajwal has started a padayatra from his home town Holenarsipura to Dharmasthala, while Nikhil Kumaraswamy is journeying from Hanur to M M Hills, along with party workers and supporters.

Party workers feel that the young leaders of the party should take the lead and relieve the old guard, HD Kumaraswamy and veteran leader HD Deve Gowda, who is now 89 years old. The pilgrimages come at a time when the JDS has planned the ‘Janata Jaladare’ programme to counter the Congress, with an assurance that it would resolve all pending irrigation projects in the state if it assumes power.

JDS Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy reached Talabetta in Hanur taluk amid a grand reception from party workers. He walked to Male Mahadeshwara Hills to seek the blessings of Lord Mahadeshwara.

