Kodagu girl returns safely to India from war-torn Ukraine, urges Indian Embassy to rescue others

Madeeha received support from the Indian Embassy. She was among the 240 Indian students who were evacuated from Ukraine on Monday.

Published: 01st March 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-





By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: A girl from Kodagu studying in Ukraine has returned to Karnataka safely. 

However, she has requested the Indian Embassy to help numerous other students who are trapped in the war zone.

Madeeha MG, daughter of Gafoor MM, is a resident of Gonikoppal in Kodagu. Madeeha is pursuing her first-year MBBS in Uzhhorod city of Ukraine at the Uzhhorod National University. 

“I left for Uzhhorod on January 14. Uzhhorod City is safe and there was no bombing in the city,” Madeeha shared. 

She, however, felt a sense of panic following the news of the war. “I kept getting updates on the war from Indian news channels and I panicked a bit. My parents were also worried. However, the University supported us,” she explained.

The University arranged for a bus to reach the Hungary border and once they crossed the border, Madeeha received support from the Indian Embassy.

“As soon as we reached Hungary, facilities were extended to us by the Indian Embassy. From Hungary, we boarded a flight arranged by the Embassy to reach Budapest Airport. From here, we reached Delhi. At the Delhi Airport, the Karnataka state government had arranged for a flight to Bengaluru and we landed safely in Bengaluru,” she said.

She was among the 240 Indian students who were evacuated from Ukraine on Monday. She appealed to the Indian Embassy to help evacuate numerous other students who are stuck in the war zone.

