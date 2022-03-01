STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not allowed to wear hijab in college, three Udupi students return without appearing for exam

College Principal Rudre Gowda told the students that he cannot allow them with hijab as it was against the high court interim order.

Published: 01st March 2022 06:23 AM

Karnataka Hijab Row

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Three science stream students from the Women’s Government PU College in Udupi, who are among those challenging the College Development Committee’s decision to not to allow hijab inside classrooms before the Karnataka High Court, were not allowed to take their practical exams on Monday as they insisted on wearing hijab while taking the exam.

College Principal Rudre Gowda told the students that he cannot allow them with hijab as it was against the high court interim order. One of the students, Almas AH, later said that it was disheartening to see her principal threatening the three of them to leave or else he would file a police complaint against them. Almas, Hazra Shifa and Bibi Ayesha returned home without appearing for the exam.

The students had met the Udupi Deputy Director of PU Education on February 23 and requested him to convey their demand to the PU Board to postpone the exam starting from Monday by three days as they had not attended classes for the last two months due to the hijab row. But the Board did not agree to their demand.

Almas tweeted, ‘’Right now we should have been in our labs attending the practicals if not compelled to leave. The hopes I had from college and my dreams are getting shattered due to the hatred sowed against hijab (sic).” 

Rudre Gowda said that he tried to explain to the students the need to follow the high court interim order, but the students opted to return home without appearing for the practical exam.

