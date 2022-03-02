Karnataka Feb GST collection clocks Rs 9,176 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai gives final touches to the state budget, GST Collection in Karnataka for February touched Rs 9,176 crore, which is a 21 per cent increase for the same period last year. But as compared to accruals at Rs 9,048 crore in November last year, the rise does not seem significant, experts pointed out.

While some said this is an indication of the economy on the path to recovery, others said there is still a long road ahead before it stabilises to Pre-February 2019 levels. The higher collection of GST is because of anti-evasion measures taken by the government and stricter enforcement against fake bills. There has also been encouraging revenue collection due to rate rationalisation, they said.

‘3rd wave didn’t affect economy’

Pro f Sankarshan Basu from IIM Bangalore said, “The rise in GST collections in Karnataka from February 2021 to February 2022 indicates the impact of a very limited (even no) lockdown during the second wave coming on the back of a complete lockdown the previous year (2020-21).

The near-static levels between November 2021 and February 2022 indicates that the third wave did not allow any major growth to happen. The good news is that it has not really pegged it back and if all is well, industrial and economic output going forward should be on the upswing.

The same is broadly replicated in the pan-India figures as well.’’ BT Manohar, Chairman, GST Committee, FKCCI, said, “The collections for February are encouraging, thanks to the relief from Covid pandemic.

People who were away from work are returning back to offices, enforcement is better and consumption of fuels has reasonably increased because of cuts in levies and duties by both the state and Centre among other trends. The third wave of the pandemic has not adversely affected the economy. Real estate is picking up and tax payer compliance is also another factor for the rise.’’