Congress preps up for mega Mekedatu rally Thursday

The Congress padayatra to seek implementation of the Mekedatu drinking water project, witnessed a sudden blitz of cutouts, buntings and banners across the city.

Published: 03rd March 2022

The Congress padayatra saw a huge turnout in Bengaluru on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress padayatra to seek implementation of the Mekedatu drinking water project, witnessed a sudden blitz of cutouts, buntings and banners across the city. On Wednesday, the rally covered a distance of 16.7 km to reach Mehkri Circle in Bengaluru North from Jayadeva Junction in Bengaluru South. 

The second leg of the padayatra will culminate at the National College Grounds on Thursday, with a massive rally. It will start from Mekhri Circle near Palace Grounds and proceed to the venue in Basavanagudi. Party leaders from other states too are also attending the rally. 

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah claimed that the ruling BJP was feeling uneasy as the padayatra has received encouraging response. State party president D K Shivakumar said this is a first step in the fight for rights over water. He said people from different sections have participated in the padayatra and called it “historic.” 

“This is just the beginning. This rally is not about the Congress. People in large numbers took part in the rally. I also appeal to pro-Kannada organisations, resident welfare association members, hoteliers and others to take part in the event,’’ Shivakumar added. He also said they have invited many national leaders of the party to participate. As many as 12 Youth Congress unit presidents from various states will also be 
taking part.

On Wednesday, the padayatra wound its way through Koramangala, Vivek Nagar, Hosmat Circle, Richmond Road, Trinity Circle, Shivajinagar, Nandidurg Road and culminated near the Doordarshan Kendra. Huge traffic jams were witnessed along these stretches, putting motorists to inconvenience. While followers and party workers were seen bringing huge flower garlands for Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, at some places, Siddaramaiah was presented with strings of empty pots.  

