Efforts to put more Kannadigas on flights from Ukraine: Bommai

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the state government is making efforts to accommodate more Kannadigas on evacuation flights from Ukraine. “We are trying to direct these people to nearest safe locations and we are coordinating with the Union government. The evacuation efforts are difficult because of the war,” he added.

“The Union government is trying to bring back all Indians stranded in the war-hit country. Over the next two to three days, 26 flights will be flying to India. The Union government has spoken to the Ukrainian government and requested them to give a free passage to Indians through rail and road routes on the western parts of the country,” he said.

He said they have received photographs of Naveen Gyana Goudar’s body. The fourth-year medical student studying at Kharkiv was killed in Russian shelling when he had stepped out to buy food for himself and his friends, who were taking shelter at a metro underground tunnel. Bommai said, “Naveen’s friends had taken the photographs after shelling stopped.

They have shared the photos of Naveen’s mortal remains and the body has clothes that Naveen was wearing on that day. We will talk to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and also the Indian Embassy officials in Ukraine. We will make all attempts to bring back the mortal remains at the earliest. Our government will extend all help to Naveen’s family.”

Bommai said some reports said Naveen was alone when the bombing happened, while other reports stated that he was accompanied by a friend. “There are conflicting reports. We are trying to get the exact details,” he said, responding to a question on Naveen’s friend, who is said to have been injured.

Reacting to the statements of Congress leaders blaming the BJP government for Naveen’s death, the chief minister said that Congress is indulging in politics even over the death of a student in the war zone. “It is only India which is successfully bringing back its nationals in such large numbers safely. Four Union ministers are camping in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to assist evacuation,” he said.