Evacuate stranded Indians on priority, urges Naveen’s brother

At least now, it should concentrate on bringing stranded students back, said Harsha, older brother of Naveen Shekhar Gyana Goudara who was killed in Russian shelling at Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd March 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Medical students, supported by AIDSO, carry out a march in memory of Naveen Gyana Goudar in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHALAGERI(HAVERI DT): The Union Government should have prioritised evacuation of Indian nationals, mainly students stranded in war zones, along with evacuation from other areas, but it focused only on the unaffected areas. At least now, it should concentrate on bringing stranded students back, said Harsha, older brother of Naveen Shekhar Gyana Goudara who was killed in Russian shelling at Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “My brother is no more and will never come back. But the pain faced by my family shouldn’t befall others who are stranded at Kyiv and Kharkiv, please save those lives,” he pleaded. Harsha, who was unsure about when his brother’s body will be brought back, said, “It is more important to save the lives of the other Indians rather than getting Naveen’s body now.”

Naveen’s father Shekharappa Gyana Goudara, also echoed similar thoughts. He requested the Union Government to save the lives of students stranded in Ukraine so that the parents are eased of anxiety and tension.

Noting that the conditions in the warzone were worsening with every passing day, he said Naveen spoke about it every day during their conversations. “He was very bold and filled me with confidence. However, on Tuesday morning (Ukranian time), he was killed in shelling and our family is devastated. Naveen had also assured us of coming back as soon as he could reach a safe zone,” he added.

Mother blames education system
Vijayalakshmi, the mother of Naveen Shekharappa Gyana Goudar, said she wouldn’t have lost her son if the education system in India was good. “We cannot shell out crores of rupees for education, hence we sent him abroad,” she rued.

Joshi promises govt job for Naveen's elder brother Harsha
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday met Naveen’s family at Chalageri village and consoled them. During the meeting, he also assured them of providing employment to Harsha, the elder brother of deceased Naveen. 

