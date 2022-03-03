Pralhad Joshi flayed for remark on Indian medical students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The leaders of the opposition Congress and the JDS have hit out Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for his statement that “students who study medicine abroad failed to clear qualifying examinations in India”.KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that Joshi’s comment has hurt the self-respect of thousands of bright students who are studying abroad.

“All parents want to provide good education for their children and it is not proper to make such comments,” he said.

Questioning the minister’s remarks, Congress leader Priyank Kharge said Naveen Gyanagoudar, who went to Ukraine to study medicine had scored very good marks in his PU exams. Naveen, who hails from Haveri district, was killed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in Russian shelling on Tuesday.

On the same day, Joshi had stated that 90 per cent of students who study medicine abroad failed to clear qualifying exams in India. Meanwhile, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said he was surprised by Joshi’s statement. Naveen’s death has questioned the very intention of NEET, the former CM said.

“NEET is shattering the dreams of middle class and the poor of studying medicine. Higher education is being reserved just for the haves while denying for the have-nots,” he stated.