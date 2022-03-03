Karnataka: Three arrested for hunting endangered Mouse deer

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Yesaluru range forest officials have arrested three persons under wild life conservation act for hunting an endangered Mouse deer near Attihalli forest in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday.

The forest officials led by KN Basavaraj the deputy conservator of forest and Narasimhamurthy the range forest officer have arrested SK Dharmegowa of Attihalli, AS Subramanya of Mankanahalli and BR Suresh of Bettadamane of Sakleshpur taluk for poaching the Mouse deer for meat.

The forest officials have confiscated 9.5KG meat, skin of the dead animal and the weapon used for the poaching in a cattle shed belonging to Dharmegowda the prime accused.

The forest officials have produced the trio before a Sakleshpur senior judge who remanded them to judicial custody for Six days.