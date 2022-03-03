STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No untreated sewage should be discharged in waterbodies in Channapatna after four weeks: HC

"Prima facie we found that no serious efforts are being made for treatment of sewage before discharge in the rivers, lakes or tanks," said a division bench

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government and concerned authorities to make proper arrangements for treatment of sewage before its discharge in the Kanva river and lakes/tanks including a big lake in Kudluru village in and around Channapatna town municipal limits of Ramanagar district.

No untreated sewage should be discharged in rivers, lakes and tanks after a period of four weeks, the court ordered. Channapatna, which is 60 km away from Bengaluru, is known for its toys, silk and ancient temples.

"Prima facie we found that no serious efforts are being made for treatment of sewage before discharge in the rivers, lakes or tanks. The STP plant has not been made operational and the underground sewer discharge system has not been made and still work has not been completed. The respondents are responsible for not making proper efforts for the treatment of sewage before discharge in the river and the lakes/tanks in and around the municipal limits of Channapatna," said a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar.

This came after hearing the public interest litigation filed by MK Chandrashekhar and 14 others from Mangalavarpet of Channapatna. They made the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Commissioner of Channapatna Town Municipal Council, Chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagar district and the Lake Conservation and Development Authority as respondents.

Alleging that sewerage is being let into Kunnerakatte, Ramammana, Kudluru, Sunnaghatta and other lakes and water bodies without being treated, the petitioners claimed that if no steps are taken, the lakes as well as river Kanva, a major tributary of the Cauvery, could meet the fate of the Vrishabhavathi river and lakes under this valley in Bengaluru.

The authorities, who have statutory obligations under the Karnataka Municipalities Act, have failed to desilt storm water drains and also failed to prevent the silk reeling and twisting industries from illegally releasing effluents into the open drains which contaminate the lakes and also endanger the health of residents, necessitating the intervention of the court, the petitioners appealed.

Contending that lakes in Channapatna taluk are being filled through lift irrigation from Iggaluru barrage, the petitioners claimed that these water bodies and river Kanva are lifelines of farmers in the taluk. People of the region have depended on borewells for drinking water. If no proper steps are taken to prevent pollution, the groundwater will be contaminated which will affect agriculture as well as the health of people, they said.

The petitioners stated that Channapatna Municipal Council was established about 50 years ago which later become a city municipality about 25 years ago. The council has 31 wards and the urban development department intends to include several abetting villages to expand the municipal area which will increase the population and geographical area, without providing underground drainage, they alleged.

