BJP activist’s brother attacked in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A man, said to be the brother of a BJP activist, was assaulted by a group of unidentified miscreants at Gopala Extension in the city on Thursday evening. The injured Venkatesh was rushed to McGann Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. He was out for a walk when he was attacked.

Late in the evening, MP B Y Raghavendra visited the hospital and inquired about Venkatesh’s condition. The Tunga Nagar police visited the spot and security beefed up in sensitive areas. Following the Harsha murder case, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city under Section 144 of CrPC. All business establishments and movement of people is restricted after 7 pm. The curbs were to be lifted from March 4.

