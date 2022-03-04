STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai assures Karnataka students of safe return from Ukraine

Explaining their ordeal, the students informed the Chief Minister that they had to walk for over 30 km from Kharkiv to reach a safe place.

family members greet evacuated students at Delhi airport on wednesday | AFp/parveen negi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical students from Karnataka who are stranded in war-torn Ukraine on Thursday informed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about the difficulties they have been facing after the Russian invasion.

Explaining their ordeal, the students informed the Chief Minister that they had to walk for over 30 km from Kharkiv to reach a safe place. During the conversation, they also requested the Chief Minister to ensure that the evacuation process is expedited.

Bommai, who heard the students’ grievances, assured them of all help and efforts by the State Government to bring the stranded back home safely. “The Karnataka government is in constant contact with the External Affairs Ministry. We will extend all cooperation for your safe return.

Concerted efforts are being made,” Bommai told them. Among those who spoke to the CM were Gagan Gowda and a few others. A note from the Chief Minister’s Office said around 200 students from Karnataka are in Kharkiv.   

Spl teams to reach out to parents

A Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officer said 190 students from Ukraine have been evacuated, including 104 on Thursday. The process is on to evacuate another 400 students, he said.

The database of stranded students has been circulated to the districts and the local administration has constituted special teams to reach out to parents, explaining the measures taken by the State and Central Governments to bring back the students. District officials have met 335 families and called up 425 families till Thursday, said Manoj Rajan, Nodal Officer and Commissioner, KSDMA.

