In grief, deceased Karnataka student Naveen’s kin conduct rituals

CHALAGERI (GAVERU DT): Amid the pain and sorrow, the family of Naveen Gyana Goudara (21), who died in a bomb blast in Kharkiv city on Tuesday, on Thursday conducted the third day religious rituals as per the traditions of the Veerashiva Lingayat community, in their house. His parents placed a garland on Naveen’s photograph before the rituals began.

With chanting of prayers, milk and ghee were offered and Naveen’s favourite dishes were placed before his portrait. This process is usually done at the resting place, but considering this as a special case, the rituals were done in front of Naveen’s portrait.

Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji visited Naveen’s residence and offered his condolences to the grieving parents Shekharappa and Vijayalakshmi, and brother Harsha. The family requested him to pressure the state and Centre to get his body at the earliest from Kharkiv.

The swami termed Naveen’s death “unfortunate” and requested the government to provide updates on bringing his body to India. Shekharappa told the swami that if there was equality in reservation, his son who had secured 97 per cent marks, wouldn’t have gone abroad to study MBBS, and would have been safe here.

The swami said he would request CM Basavaraj Bommai to implement the demands of Panchamasalis immediately. Though the death was confirmed by the Indian Embassy, there was no clarity on when the body would be brought back from Kharkiv to India.