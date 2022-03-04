STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM announces 5,000 houses for fishermen, Rs 350 crore for Mangalore Port expansion

In order to improve the income of fishers and encourage deep fishing, 100 deep sea fishing boats will be added to the fleet under the Matsya Siri project

Published: 04th March 2022 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced 5,000 houses for shelterless fishers on priority under the Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana. In order to improve the income of fishers and encourage deep fishing, 100 deep sea fishing boats will be added to the fleet under the Matsya Siri project in convergence with the Centre Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojane.

Further, in order to allow fishing boats to move without any hassle, the budget proposed to improve the navigation channels through dredging. He said a new technology will be adopted to check sea erosion in the coastal districts.

ALSO READ: Karnataka budget: Govt to set up 'Namma Clinics', give priority to 'aspirational talukas'

In order to improve tourism in Coastal Karnataka, the CM said that the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) will be simplified. He also announced Rs 350 crore for the expansion of Mangalore Port.

The CM also announced that hostels would be established for backward class students in the name of social reformer Shree Narayana Guru in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts where the Billava/Idiga community people are significant in number. It may be recalled that the BJP was under fire recently for allegedly rejecting a Narayan Guru tableau of the Kerala government for the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

Apart from these measures, the CM announced setting up of Arebashe Centre at Mangalore University and a centre in the name of Kayyara Kiyanna Rai in Kasaragod in Kerala among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka budget Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp