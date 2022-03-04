STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MLA Arvind Bellad faces flak for Naveen's ‘dead body’ remark

Stating that PM Narendra Modi himself is monitoring the evacuation, the MLA said Modi has spoken to the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine, to ensure safe passage for Indians stranded there.

Published: 04th March 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Bellad

Arvind Bellad

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad has courted controversy, for an insensitve comment against the Haveri youth who lost his life in Ukraine recently. Bellad had told reporters that 10 people can be evacuated in a plane, in place of bringing back the body of Naveen Gyana Goudar, who was killed in reported shelling by the Russian forces at Kharkiv. This statement of Bellad was condemned by people across the board.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Bellad said, “While evacuating people who are alive itself is a cumbersome exercise, bringing back a body from the conflict zone to the country is a much more difficult task. Despite all these headwinds, efforts are being made by the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back people stranded in war-hit Ukraine.”

Stating that PM Narendra Modi himself is monitoring the evacuation, the MLA said Modi has spoken to the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine, to ensure safe passage for Indians stranded there. “Airlifting people from war-hit areas is challenging. As far as bringing back a body, it is quite difficult. Moreover, more people could be accommodated in the space needed for the body,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Bellad Naveen Gyana Goudar Ukraine Karnataka students Indian students RUSSIA Russia-Ukraine war
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp