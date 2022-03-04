Poll-centric Karnataka budget may focus on welfare, farmers’ income

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hoping to strike the right balance in his maiden budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will look to focus on welfare schemes, ensure economic development and financial discipline without burdening the people. He is due to present the budget on Friday afternoon.

The CM had earlier stated that his budget will focus on the overall development of the state. Bommai will be keen to make his mark by announcing welfare schemes as well as giving an impetus to irrigation, infrastructure, drinking water projects and education, sources said.

In the past few months, the government has given a lot of emphasis on implementing the Central government’s ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission and announced measures to increase farmers’ income, and its focus on these initiatives is likely to be reflected in the budget, sources said.

In 2021, former CM BS Yediyurappa had, in his budget, allocated Rs 7,795 crore for the development of Bengaluru city. With BBMP polls likely in the next few months, Bommai is likely to announce development works and better infrastructure too. Bengaluru, that has 28 assembly constituencies, plays a major role in any assembly election.

The economy, that suffered a setback for two consecutive years, has been showing signs of recovery. There is also pressure on the CM not to hike taxes on fuel and liquor, and the CM is unlikely to announce additional tax/cess, sources said. B T Manohar, Chairman, GST Committee, FKCCI, said, “The government might not take the risk of announcing additional taxes as everyone, including industries and commoners, suffered during the pandemic.

The government’s borrowings are likely to increase.” Karnataka State Government Employment Association President Shadakshari said they are demanding constitution of the Pay Commission to increase state government employees’ salaries on par with that of central government employees.

Make announcement on Pay Panel in budget: BSY

bengaluru: Former CM B S Yediyurappa has urged CM Basavaraj Bommai to constitute a Pay Commission to revise the salaries of State Government employees on par with Central Government employees. Yediyurappa urged Bommai to make the announcement on constituting the Pay Commission in the State Budget. State Government employees are demanding salaries on par with Central Government staff. In the legislative session, the CM had hinted at constituting a Pay Commission. In his letter to the CM, Yediyurappa said the state revises employees’ salaries once every five years and during his tenure as CM, he implemented the recommendations of 5th Pay Commission. “Like many other states, there is a need to bring Karnataka government employees’ salaries on par with central government employees,” he said.