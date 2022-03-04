STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Poll-centric Karnataka budget may focus on welfare, farmers’ income

In 2021, former CM BS Yediyurappa had, in his budget, allocated Rs 7,795 crore for the development of Bengaluru city.

Published: 04th March 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hoping to strike the right balance in his maiden budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will look to focus on welfare schemes, ensure economic development and financial discipline without burdening the people. He is due to present the budget on Friday afternoon.

The CM had earlier stated that his budget will focus on the overall development of the state. Bommai will be keen to make his mark by announcing welfare schemes as well as giving an impetus to irrigation, infrastructure, drinking water projects and education, sources said. 

In the past few months, the government has given a lot of emphasis on implementing the Central government’s ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission and announced measures to increase farmers’ income, and its focus on these initiatives is likely to be reflected in the budget, sources said.

In 2021, former CM BS Yediyurappa had, in his budget, allocated Rs 7,795 crore for the development of Bengaluru city. With BBMP polls likely in the next few months, Bommai is likely to announce development works and better infrastructure too. Bengaluru, that has 28 assembly constituencies, plays a major role in any assembly election.

The economy, that suffered a setback for two consecutive years, has been showing signs of recovery. There is also pressure on the CM not to hike taxes on fuel and liquor, and the CM is unlikely to announce additional tax/cess, sources said. B T Manohar, Chairman, GST Committee, FKCCI, said, “The government might not take the risk of announcing additional taxes as everyone, including industries and commoners, suffered during the pandemic.

The government’s borrowings are likely to increase.” Karnataka State Government Employment Association President Shadakshari said they are demanding constitution of the Pay Commission to increase state government employees’ salaries on par with that of central government employees.

Make announcement on Pay Panel in budget: BSY
bengaluru: Former CM B S Yediyurappa has urged CM Basavaraj Bommai to constitute a Pay Commission to revise the salaries of State Government employees on par with Central Government employees. Yediyurappa urged Bommai to make the announcement on constituting the Pay Commission in the State Budget. State Government employees are demanding salaries on par with Central Government staff. In the legislative session, the CM had hinted at constituting a Pay Commission. In his letter to the CM, Yediyurappa said the state revises employees’ salaries once every five years and during his tenure as CM, he implemented the recommendations of 5th Pay Commission. “Like many other states, there is a need to bring Karnataka government employees’ salaries on par with central government employees,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka budget
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp