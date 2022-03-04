STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia-Ukraine war: Control room flooded with calls from parents

The calls and appeals are touching. “We feel helpless many a times. But we are doing our best.

Published: 04th March 2022

A grief-stricken Shekhar Gyana Goudar (centre) who lost his son Naveen amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Kharkiv, at his residence in Chalageri on Tuesday | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to ensure that Indian students stranded in Ukraine are safe and their parents need not panic, the State Government has decided to send officials from the district administrations to their homes and counsel family members. 

Meanwhile, following the news of the death of Naveen Shekharappa Gyana Goudar (21) from Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district, distress calls from parents to the state control room have increased.  Earlier, while they used to get around 500 calls a day, in just two to three hours, it has increased by another 200.

“Parents are calling us to ask if their children are safe, have they reached a safe location to get on a bus or flight, have they found food and water; do they have a safe shelter and whether there are essential facilities nearby,” narrated a staffer at the state control room. 

The calls and appeals are touching. “We feel helpless many a times. But we are doing our best. All alerts are immediately being sounded to the State Government and to the Ministry of External Affairs. Parents with choked voices repeatedly call in to ask if their children have called back and informed about their situation. Some even give us messages to pass on to their sons and daughters if and when they contact the control room,” said officials at the control room. 

To ensure that parents are not panic-stricken, the State Government has also directed that call details be forwarded to district administration offices, which are asking ACs and Tahsildars to visit the homes of 
the distressed families and counsel them. They have been told to assure the families that all their children are safe and will be brought back safely, Manoj Rajan, nodal officer in-charge, told The New Indian Express.

