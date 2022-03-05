STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Education tops Karnataka Budget 2022-23 allocation, focuses on ‘3Es’

Education has taken centrestage in CM Basavaraj Bommai’s budget, with an allocation of 12 per cent, which is the highest among all sectors.

Published: 05th March 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Schools reopened after five months in the city on Monday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Education has taken centrestage in CM Basavaraj Bommai’s budget, with an allocation of 12 per cent, which is the highest among all sectors. The budget relies on 3Es -- Education, Employment and Empowerment, and ‘Sab ka Vikas.

“Our objective is to increase the involvement and participation of all people in the state’s economy. For this, we have adopted the 3E mantra – employment, education and empowerment -- for the uplift of weaker sections,” he said on Friday.

Among numerous schemes and programmes to achieve the 3Es, a curriculum based on the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020 will be formed in schools. It will be made for pre-primary, primary, secondary and higher secondary, as well as for teachers’ training and adult literacy. 

Under this, Anganwadis will also have a new curriculum for education, and child care of those between the ages of three and six, with Rs 30 crore allocated. The initiative will be done in coordination with the 
Department of Women and Child Welfare Development and the Department of Public Education.

Meanwhile, various upgradations are slated to take place with the chief minister proposing that government schools with basic infrastructure be upgraded to ‘Model Schools’ at the hobli level. Selected high schools will also be upgraded to pre-university colleges.

Similarly, seven government engineering colleges will be upgraded to Karnataka Institutes of Technology, and will collaborate with foreign universities in future. Seven new model universities will also be established in educationally backward areas of Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Haveri, Hassan, Kodagu, Koppal and Bagalkot districts. 

The budget also made provisions for free online coaching for those undertaking competitive examinations like KPSC, UPSC, SSC, banking, railway, CDS, NEET and JEE, among others.Salaries have also been increased for midday meal and Anganwadi workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Education Karnataka
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp