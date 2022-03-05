STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Evacuation on, Indian students to reach Russian airport

To escape attacks in war-hit Kharkiv, around 1,300 distressed Indian students, including those from Haveri, are taking shelter in a school in Bezliudivka.

Published: 05th March 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A group of Indian students of Daynlo Halytsky Medical University, Lviv, walk towards the Ukraine-Poland border for evacuation. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

A group of Indian students of Daynlo Halytsky Medical University, Lviv, walk towards the Ukraine-Poland border for evacuation. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Evacuation of stranded Indian students began at Bezliudivka, about 20km from Kharkiv city in Ukraine, over the past two days. Parents heaved a sigh of relief as the Indian embassy is in touch with the students.

To escape attacks in war-hit Kharkiv, around 1,300 distressed Indian students, including those from Haveri, are taking shelter in a school in Bezliudivka. These students, who were not able to get seats on trains from Kharkiv, went to Bezliudivka on foot after the Indian embassy asked them to move there for safety. They were given some food and water and are also getting rest, claimed the parent of a student from Haveri. 

On Friday, around 500 students went to the Russian border in buses arranged by the Indian embassy. There, 130 buses are waiting to evacuate the stranded students, said Venkatesh Vaishyar, from Chalageri village of Haveri district. His son, Amit, is in Bezliudivka. 

After the immigration process, the remaining students will also be taken to the Russian border from where they will reach Belgorod airport in Russia. Flights will be arranged for the students, he added. 

Chikkamagaluru students in touch with family
Chikkamagaluru: Seven medical students from Chikkamagaluru, who are stranded in war-torn Ukraine, are in regular contact with their family in India. Nanadakumar of Venkateshwaranagar and Arun of Church Road, both in Kadur, Pooja of Muttyanagere village in Kadur taluk, Tanuja of Alaghatta, Manoj of Hoodigarahalli, Vaibhav S Nadig of Chikkamagaluru city, and Pradwin of Aldur Hosahalli are reportedly safe. Indresh, father of Manoj, told TNIE that he had spoken to his son on Friday morning. “Manoj told me that he is safe and has left for Budapest from Kharkiv,” he said. Vaibhav’s father Dr Srinivas said his son told him that he and others trekked 25 km from Kharkiv.

3 students reach Ballari, 2 more to be back today
Ballari: All five students from Ballari, who were stranded in Ukraine, have returned to India. While three, including two sisters, came back home on Friday, two others are expected to reach Ballari from New Delhi on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian students Karnataka students Ukraine RUSSIA Russia-Ukraine war
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp