Evacuation on, Indian students to reach Russian airport

HUBBALLI: Evacuation of stranded Indian students began at Bezliudivka, about 20km from Kharkiv city in Ukraine, over the past two days. Parents heaved a sigh of relief as the Indian embassy is in touch with the students.

To escape attacks in war-hit Kharkiv, around 1,300 distressed Indian students, including those from Haveri, are taking shelter in a school in Bezliudivka. These students, who were not able to get seats on trains from Kharkiv, went to Bezliudivka on foot after the Indian embassy asked them to move there for safety. They were given some food and water and are also getting rest, claimed the parent of a student from Haveri.

On Friday, around 500 students went to the Russian border in buses arranged by the Indian embassy. There, 130 buses are waiting to evacuate the stranded students, said Venkatesh Vaishyar, from Chalageri village of Haveri district. His son, Amit, is in Bezliudivka.

After the immigration process, the remaining students will also be taken to the Russian border from where they will reach Belgorod airport in Russia. Flights will be arranged for the students, he added.

Chikkamagaluru students in touch with family

Chikkamagaluru: Seven medical students from Chikkamagaluru, who are stranded in war-torn Ukraine, are in regular contact with their family in India. Nanadakumar of Venkateshwaranagar and Arun of Church Road, both in Kadur, Pooja of Muttyanagere village in Kadur taluk, Tanuja of Alaghatta, Manoj of Hoodigarahalli, Vaibhav S Nadig of Chikkamagaluru city, and Pradwin of Aldur Hosahalli are reportedly safe. Indresh, father of Manoj, told TNIE that he had spoken to his son on Friday morning. “Manoj told me that he is safe and has left for Budapest from Kharkiv,” he said. Vaibhav’s father Dr Srinivas said his son told him that he and others trekked 25 km from Kharkiv.

3 students reach Ballari, 2 more to be back today

Ballari: All five students from Ballari, who were stranded in Ukraine, have returned to India. While three, including two sisters, came back home on Friday, two others are expected to reach Ballari from New Delhi on Saturday.