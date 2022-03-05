Home dept cheers Karnataka budget bonanza

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Home Department has got a big push after a long time. From a grant of Rs 250 crore for the second phase of police housing scheme to Rs 50 crore for mobility, a new all-women company of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), strengthening of forensic science laboratory units in the state, new prison in Bengaluru Rural district, state-of-the-art jammers and equipment in prisons, increase in life insurance coverage for fire personnel from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and setting up of a new State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) unit in Davanagere, the budget has a bouquet of grants and new schemes. DG&IGP Praveen Sood thanked the CM for making these provisions in the Budget, which, he said, will “help in bettering the police infrastructure and policing.”

Regarding the setting up of a new all-women KSRP company (around 100 personnel), the top cop said it is much required. “In the last few years, we are seeing more women in the forefront of protests. There are not enough women in the reserve police for managing women-led rallies and protests. We had requested the government to sanction an all-women KSRP company, which they have thankfully granted,” said Sood. “The grant for mobility will help us in phasing out old police buses and vans of over 15-year vintage. The Budget also made provisions for strengthening of forensic science laboratories in the districts, which is much required,” he added.

DGP, Fire & Emergency Services, Amar Kumar Pandey welcomed the increase in insurance cover for firemen. “The personnel put their lives in the service of the people without any hesitation. They definitely deserve better insurance coverage,” he said. The setting up of an SDRF unit in Davanagere will be helpful in providing timely help during any emergency in Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Ballari and Haveri districts, he added.