It’s a growth-oriented, sensitive Budget: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who presented his maiden budget on Friday, termed it as being growth-oriented and sensitive, benefiting all sections of society, while also aiming to protect the environment. “I call it a sensitive budget, as it aims to protect the environment; quantify the loss of green cover and address the eco deficit by the eco-budget. This is being done for the first time by our government,” the CM told reporters at a press conference after the budget presentation.

Explaining the measures announced in his budget, the CM said the monthly honorarium given to acid attack victims has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000, 10 chemotherapy centres will be opened to serve cancer patients, dialysis cycles provided by the government increased from 30,000 to 60,000, and the government will also provide free eye treatment for senior citizens. The CM also said the honorarium paid to ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers, mid-day meals cooks and helpers, gram sahayakas has been increased by Rs 1,000.

“The budget focuses on employment, education and empowerment (3 E’s), and by doing so, we tried to provide the impetus for future growth,” he said, and added that they have given priority to agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors.

After two years of Covid-related disruption, the signs of recovery in the economy are clearly visible. The tax revenue collection that began in a sluggish manner, with the onset of the second wave of the pandemic at the start of the financial year 2021, has picked up, the CM said, adding, “We will reach the target in GST collection, Excise and non-tax revenue.”

Meanwhile, he also expressed confidence that the government will start the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project this year, by taking required clearances from the Centre. The CM said Cauvery Water Management Board meeting will approve DPR for the project, and once that is done, the terms of reference for environment clearances will be obtained. “The government wants to start the work this year and that is the reason for initial allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the project,” he said.