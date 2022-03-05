STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Budget: State will ask Centre to ease CRZ norms

The announcement in the budget has once again renewed the hopes of eco-tourism operators in the coastal districts.

Published: 05th March 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ( File Photo)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With an eye on improving eco-tourism along Karnataka’s coastline, the State Government has decided to approach the Union Government seeking relaxation in the Coastal Regulation Zone norms. 
While CRZ rules specify no development up to 200 mt on the shore, several tourism developers have been seeking permission to create facilities closer to the shore. The announcement in the budget has once again renewed the hopes of eco-tourism operators in the coastal districts.

On Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announced setting up an eco-tourism centre at Tadadi port. The government has also announced Rs 2,000 monthly remuneration to 400 tourist guides working in Hampi and other tourism sites.

In order to boost tourism in the state, Bommai also said that the Central Government’s ‘Adopt a Monument’ scheme will be popularised in Karnataka. 

Rs100cr for Anjanadri Hills
The government has set aside  Rs 100 crore for the development of Anjanadri Hills in Koppal district. The site is considered the birth place of Lord Hanuman. The government will also provide all assistance to set up regular heli tourism in Hampi.  Nearly 30,000 devotees, who will make a trip to Varanasi, will get funds from the government. Similarly, beneficiaries will get Rs 5,000 for tour packages to Tirupati, Dharmasthala, Kollur, Kukke Subramanya and Mantralaya. 

