BBMP shuts cafe, honchos turn up heat

BENGALURU: There was much frothing and calls for BBMP babus to wake up and smell the coffee, as they sealed, albeit briefly, a popular, niche cafe in upmarket Indiranagar over garbage handling and other compliance issues.

Top business honchos of Bengaluru came out all guns blazing in support of Araku Coffee, which was locked up by BBMP health officials and marshals. Justifying the action, a BBMP health official, who was part of the inspection, said, “When we went on rounds around 10.30 am on Saturday, we found many violations.

The cafe was using banned plastic, had thrown garbage in plastic bags and their trade licence did not have permission to use the high-voltage power that was being utilised. We sealed the cafe as per the BBMP solid waste management rules and disaster management Act. A notice was also served.”

But as the day progressed, the cafe threw its doors open for guests. Even as cafe owners refused to comment, their spokesperson told TNIE, “It was a misunderstanding of 15 minutes, which has now been resolved.”

Report sought from staffers, says BBMP chief

Immediately after the BBMP action, Mohandas Pai, Chairman Manipal Global Education, took to Twitter and said: “Health Inspector Srinivas of BBMP has threatened Araku cafe Indiranagar Which is a CSR cafe, run for helping farmers despite having all licenses,shut down, asked them to come to his office! Pl help (sic).”

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon Chairperson, too came in support, tweeting, “That’s regulatory over reach. A big attraction that is being shut down for power in the hands of petty officials? Pls help (sic).”

Another industrialist, requesting anonymity, said, “No cafe or commercial unit is closed for a mere waste management issue. Actually, some politicians and BBMP staffers went to the cafe and wanted free coffee. When they were denied, they used their power and sent the health inspector and marshals to seal the place.”

Tweeting that all was well, BJP leader Anil Shetty said, “I am at Araku coffee now. Spoke to inspector Srinivas. There was a miscommunication. Its all fine now. Enjoying my meal here (sic).” BBMP Chief Health officer, East Zone, Dr. Siddapaji, said, “I inspected the place and found waste management issues. I have sought an explanation from the health team.

A warning has been given to Araku management.” BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that he was not fully aware of the issue. “There could be compliance issues over which a notice would have been given. I have sought a detailed report from the staffers,” he added.