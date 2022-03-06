STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai owes his political growth to Yediyurappa

Bommai was speaking at the 'Raitaabhimaana' programme organised at Shikaripura, Yediyurappa’s home turf, on Saturday to felicitate the latter.

Published: 06th March 2022 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai owed his growth in politics to former CM B S Yediyurappa, and said that it is because of his blessings that he has become a chief minister. Bommai also described Yediyurappa as a statesman. "A politician always eyes on winning elections. But, a statesman thinks about the future of the next generation," Bommai said.

Bommai was speaking at the 'Raitaabhimaana' programme organised at Shikaripura, Yediyurappa’s home turf, on Saturday to felicitate the latter. He said that Yediyurappa's heart always beats for farmers. "You are fortunate to have a leader like him. Our leader is also grateful for having people like you. Your blessings should always be on our leader and his blessings should always be on us. If I'm a chief minister today and have grown in politics to such a height, it is because of the wholehearted blessings of Yediyurappa," Bommai said. 

 Bommai said that he was also born in a political family but one cannot find a big hearted leader like Yediyurappa. “His concerns and intentions are not personal. He always desires the betterment of the state and the party. When he resigned from the CM post he was not upset. He said he would travel across the state and help the party retain power. Such leaders are rare to find. You cannot find such a leader across the country or in our state. We are grateful to have such a leader," he said.

  Bommai said that his government has continued and strengthened the programmes of Yediyurappa. "I have announced several people-friendly programmes in the budget thanks to the good financial condition of the state. It is because of Yediyurappa's management of COVID-19 situation that the state's fiscal condition is good," he said. 

Bommai said that Yediyurappa gave him an opportunity to be water resources minister and increase irrigation coverage across the state. "Under his leadership we irrigated 7.50 lakh acres of land across the state. The projects include Upper Tunga and Upper Bhadra. 


Will fight collectively to retain power: BSY

Yediyurappa said that he will travel across the state to help the party retain power. "The Congress is day dreaming of coming back to power. We are not going to allow it. We will fight the 2023 Assembly elections collectively to retain power. CM Bommai's budget is farmer friendly. We will fight the election based on the programmes announced in the budget,” Yediyurappa said.

Comments

