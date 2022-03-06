STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Caught copying in exams, B.Com student ends life

A 19-year-old B.Com student ended her life by jumping from the fifth floor of a ladies PG accommodation in Amarajyothi Layout on March 4.

Published: 06th March 2022 06:16 AM

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old B.Com student ended her life by jumping from the fifth floor of a ladies PG accommodation in Amarajyothi Layout on Friday. The victim left the house by informing that she is going to her college, instead she went to the terrace of the building at Amarajyothi Layout and jumped to her death. Based on a preliminary investigation, the police suspect that the incident is related with her alleged malpractice in an examination. The deceased has been identified as Bhavya, a resident of Murugeshpalya. She was a first year B.Com student at a private college in Koramangala.

A passerby who noticed the body alerted the police and it was taken for post-mortem. It was later discovered that she had called her sister to inform her before committing suicide. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

