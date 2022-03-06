Karnataka CM calls for amendment to Water Disputes Act  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the Inter-State Water Disputes Act needs to be amended. Addressing the Southern States’ conclave of Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan(Rural) Projects, the CM said the Act should be amended to overcome the narrow political considerations over water disputes and make more water available for the people. River Basin Management is the only solution for this, the CM said and added that Karnataka is coming out with an integrated approach to water management.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

and CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurate

a conclave on Jal Jeevan Mission

Bommai said it is the duty of the government to provide water for the people and they should work with consensus when dealing with issues of water. There is a huge misutilisation of water in irrigation water channels, he said. At the national level, only 46 percent of the capacity is being utilised through the canals. There is a difference of 54 per cent in the carrying capacity of the canals.

More water could be made available if these canals are upgraded, the CM said. “We are facing environmental challenges. Perennial rivers are turning into seasonal rivers. Rivers are drying up even before reaching the sea,” the CM said.

Water resources belong to the state and they have to work with consensus to make good use of it and formulate projects with an integrated approach, he said. On implementation of the Mission, the CM said he will personally oversee the project implementation and it will be completed in time and funds have been provided in the budget.

Uranium traces in water a concern: Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday expressed concern over uranium traces in drinking water in some parts of Karnataka and promised to address this immediately.

“It’s a serious concern for all of us. I have directed the authorities concerned that this should be immediately addressed. People should not be forced to drink such contaminated water. An immediate solution can be provided by community water treatment plants and also under multi-village schemes,’’ Shekhawat told reporters.

According to an official, uranium content was found in groundwater in some parts of Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.