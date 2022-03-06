STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

IISc tech to help wriggle out of chip shortage

IISc and a partner foundry have been working on developing the Laterally Diffused MOS (LDMOS), which are high-voltage switches or transistors built into the automotive chips.

Published: 06th March 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chips, Make in India

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the background of a severe shortage of chips bugging the automotive industry, researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and a partnering foundry have developed an indigenous technology platform for manufacturing semiconductors to be used for commercial and strategic applications.

The shortage was caused by a massive increase in demand for computers, mobile phones and other consumer electronics during the Covid pandemic when people shifted to working from home and through lockdowns. The demand had been such that it far surpassed the supplies.

The IISc team and its foundry partner under the IMPRINT programme of the Centre have now developed a basic technological platform that can boost production of automotive chips at a fraction of the cost compared to importing the technology.

They have been working on developing the Laterally Diffused MOS (LDMOS), which are high-voltage switches or transistors built into the automotive chips. These are found to be in the range of 10V to 80V with characteristics matching current industry offerings.

Automotive chips are different from the conventional processor chips used in devices such as smartphones and laptops. An automotive chip – which are also referred to as application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), a microchip designed for a special application – needs to handle various tasks simultaneously, including instrumentation, sensing and control of various electro-mechanical parts, IISc researchers explained.

The electrical interface to these parts operates at higher voltages (5V-80V) compared to a processor chip, which requires a low voltage switch or transistor (0.9V-1.8V). However, to achieve 80V by importing technology would have cost tens of millions of dollars. The IISc-IMPRINT foundry collaborative effort augmented the baseline process and enabled the development of devices capable of operating at 80V, at a cost of less than $0.5 million.

Prof Mayank Shrivastava, of the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering, IISc, who led the project, said “These LDMOS devices can now become standard offerings, which will help our foundry partner develop a range of very large scale integration (VLSI) products in-house. Besides, the technology/knowhow can be transferred to other semiconductor foundries to scale up the automotive process.” IISc tech may help automotive industry come out of chips shortage

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IISc Global electronic chip shortage Indian Institute of Science Covid 19 Laterally Diffused MOS Automotive Industry
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp