One body retrieved from Gundlupet quarry, rescue operations continue

The rescue team is focusing on spots where the foul smell is emanating from as it is difficult to move large boulders that have come crashing at the quarry.

Published: 06th March 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 06:08 AM

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The NDRF team that has been pressed into rescue operation at the crash of a whole stone quarry near Gundlupet has retrieved one body from under huge boulders and mud after seven hours of digging. The team has continued its operations, as many fear that two more people, who were operators of earthmovers, were crushed to death.

The rescue team is focusing on spots where the foul smell is emanating from as it is difficult to move large boulders that have come crashing at the quarry. The deceased has been identified as Safaraz and the team is looking for Hazeemulla and Meeraj, all from Uttar Pradesh, who worked at the quarry for the last one year.

District in-charge minister V Somanna visited the quarry at Madahalli village along with district officials and held the Mines and Geology officer responsible for the tragedy.  The minister said that Mines and Geology officers will investigate the allegations made by the Raitha Sangha that quarrying was being carried out in four acres of land, while permission had been given for one acre.

The Gundlupet police have registered an FIR against four people, including quarry manager Naveed, who was arrested on Friday, owner Mahendrappa and contractor Hakim, who are missing.

