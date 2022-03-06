STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Professional education needs a relook: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Published: 06th March 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHALAGERI (HAVERI DT): Showing concern over the professional education system in the country, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said if our students are not getting medical and engineering seats despite being meritorious, there is a need to reconsider the system of admission to higher education courses. 

He was addressing the media on Saturday, after paying floral tributes to Naveen Gyanagoudar, who was killed in shelling in Ukraine last Tuesday. “The Central government too is seriously discussing the issue of admission to professional courses, and I have also held discussions on this issue. The state government can only provide support for payment of fees, the examination and selection process is at the national level and needs the intervention of the Centre.”

Bommai also handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Naveen’s parents. Consoling his father Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, mother Vijayalakshmi and brother Harsha, Bommai said he too is in grief over the death of Naveen, and his government is committed to bring back his body which is secured by the Indian Embassy and placed in the mortuary of a Kharkiv hospital. He said he is in constant touch with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, and diplomats in India and Ukraine to bring Naveen’s body home. 

The constant bombardment in Ukraine made it difficult to fly the body back, but with a temporary ceasefire announced by Russia, there are better chances now, he said. “Some students from Karnataka who were stranded at Kharkiv are now in safe places about 30km from the affected areas, some are still in bunkers, and the safe passage created due to the ceasefire will help evacuate all the students,” he said.

