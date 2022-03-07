STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

226 Karnataka students still stranded in Ukraine

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Hubballi, said the state government is in touch with Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring the stranded students back.

Published: 07th March 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Students huddle together in a bunker, amidst the conflict in Ukraine (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, HUBBALLI: As of Sunday, 458 Karnataka students have been evacuated from Ukraine and have reached home, while 226 students from the state are still stranded in the war-hit country, said Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan on Sunday.

Twelve flights are scheduled to land in the country on Monday, he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Hubballi, said the state government is in touch with Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring the stranded students back.

The government is getting information about the mortuary where the mortal remains of Naveen Gyana Goudar, a medical student from Karnataka who was killed last Tuesday, have been kept.

"Efforts are being made with the help of Indian Embassy officials to get Naveen’s body back to his village Chalageri in Haveri district," Bommai said.

Replying to a question on the academic future of medical students who have returned from Ukraine, CM Basavaraj Bommai said a suitable decision will be taken in consultation with the Union government.

He was talking after welcoming Chaitra Gangadhar, a medical student from Yaraguppi village of Kundagol taluk in Dharwad district, who returned safely from Ukraine. Chaitra was studying at Kharkiv in Ukraine.

“Of the stranded students, four were from Dharwad. Two have returned home safely and we are confident of bringing back the other two as well. We have been informed that they have crossed the Ukraine border,” he added.

Another medical student, Rakshit Ravi Gani from Kottalagi village of Athani taluk in Belagavi district, told TNIE over phone that Indian Embassy officials moved around 500 Indian students to safety from Kharkiv. Of them, 80 are from Karnataka.

Rakshit said, “Indian embassy officials are in constant touch with us. Earlier, we tried to board a train, but we did not get seats as everyone is leaving Kharkiv. We were panicking. We also had health issues as we did not get food and water. Indian embassy officials finally arranged a bus for us late on Saturday night. We are travelling towards Poland.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka students in Ukraine Ukraine war Ukraine evacuation
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp