STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid cases fall, 29 districts in Karnataka record TPR below 1 per cent

Figures range between 0 pc and 0.97 pc in all districts except Kalaburagi which reported 1.42 per cent test positivity rate.

Published: 07th March 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a reassuring sign, 29 of the 31 districts in Karnataka reported Covid-19 test positivity rates (TPR) below the 1 per cent mark, the threshold figure set by the Health Department.

This has finally been achieved on March 4, nearly two years since the pandemic began in Karnataka on March 8, 2020. The figures range between 0.0 per cent and 0.97 per cent in all districts except for Kalaburagi, which reported 1.42 per cent day-wise TPR on Friday, according to the state Covid-19 war room data.

“From having over 3,000 cases a day, we are hardly seeing 10-18 Covid cases a day in Bengaluru Urban district (excluding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits). People have acquired herd immunity and the only people coming forward for testing are those with symptoms of cold and cough. We are testing only symptomatic people,” said Dr Srinivas Gulur, district health officer, Bengaluru Urban district.
Vijayapura, Ramanagara, Koppal, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar and Bagalkot are reporting 0.0 per cent day-wise TPR. The overall day-wise test positivity rate on March 4 was 0.55 per cent in Karnataka.
In Chikkaballapur district, where the TPR three days ago was 0.09 per cent, there are only 11 active Covid-19 cases.

“There are fewer people coming forward for tests and this is owing to the protection from vaccination. We are not receiving cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection anymore. The situation is under control. As per the latest guidelines, we do not conduct unnecessary testing on those coming in for other health issues,” said Dr Indira, district health officer, Chikkaballapur, where testing of elderly citizens is done once every fortnight.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported on Sunday just 3,248 active cases, which is the lowest that the state has witnessed after the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in September-October 2020. Of this, 2,425 active cases are in Bengaluru, which on Sunday recorded an increase in the number of active cases by six. The increase in Bengaluru’s active cases has been recorded for the first time since January 31. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cpvid-19 Covid cases in Karnataka test positivity rate
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp