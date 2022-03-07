Covid cases fall, 29 districts in Karnataka record TPR below 1 per cent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a reassuring sign, 29 of the 31 districts in Karnataka reported Covid-19 test positivity rates (TPR) below the 1 per cent mark, the threshold figure set by the Health Department.

This has finally been achieved on March 4, nearly two years since the pandemic began in Karnataka on March 8, 2020. The figures range between 0.0 per cent and 0.97 per cent in all districts except for Kalaburagi, which reported 1.42 per cent day-wise TPR on Friday, according to the state Covid-19 war room data.

“From having over 3,000 cases a day, we are hardly seeing 10-18 Covid cases a day in Bengaluru Urban district (excluding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits). People have acquired herd immunity and the only people coming forward for testing are those with symptoms of cold and cough. We are testing only symptomatic people,” said Dr Srinivas Gulur, district health officer, Bengaluru Urban district.

Vijayapura, Ramanagara, Koppal, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar and Bagalkot are reporting 0.0 per cent day-wise TPR. The overall day-wise test positivity rate on March 4 was 0.55 per cent in Karnataka.

In Chikkaballapur district, where the TPR three days ago was 0.09 per cent, there are only 11 active Covid-19 cases.

“There are fewer people coming forward for tests and this is owing to the protection from vaccination. We are not receiving cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection anymore. The situation is under control. As per the latest guidelines, we do not conduct unnecessary testing on those coming in for other health issues,” said Dr Indira, district health officer, Chikkaballapur, where testing of elderly citizens is done once every fortnight.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported on Sunday just 3,248 active cases, which is the lowest that the state has witnessed after the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in September-October 2020. Of this, 2,425 active cases are in Bengaluru, which on Sunday recorded an increase in the number of active cases by six. The increase in Bengaluru’s active cases has been recorded for the first time since January 31.